Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, December 7th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon
-Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles
-Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey
- Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar
- Mary Ellen (May) Doherty née Harley, Letterkenny,
Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon
The death has occurred of Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon.
Peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved father of Chris, Lyndon, Aaron, Sonya and Bonita. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and very many friends.
His remains will repose at his home today, Thursday, from
Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, care of G. Mc Cool &
Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles
The death has occurred of Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey. Reposing at his late residence.
Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for
Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey
The death has occurred of Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey. Remains
Interment
Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar
The death has occurred of Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar.
Reposing at her late residence. Removal from her residence on Thursday at
Mary Ellen (May) Doherty née Harley, Letterkenny, Trentagh and Kilmacrennan
The death has taken place of Mary Ellen (May) Doherty, née Harley, 15 Clachan Mór, Windy Hall, Letterkenny, Trentagh and formerly Doherty’s Shop, Kilmacrennan. May’s remains are reposing at her late residence, 15
Funeral from there on Thursday, December 7th going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for Requiem Mass at
Burial
Family flowers
Family time on the morning of the
