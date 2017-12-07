Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, December 7th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon

-Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles

-Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey

- Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar

- Mary Ellen (May) Doherty née Harley, Letterkenny, Trentagh and Kilmacrennan.



Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Hugh Gillespie, 482 Curragh, Killygordon.

Peacefully at Brentwood Nursing Home, Convoy, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved father of Chris, Lyndon, Aaron, Sonya and Bonita. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and very many friends.

His remains will repose at his home today, Thursday, from 7pm until 10pm and on from 11am to 10pm .

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, care of G. Mc Cool & Son,Funeral Directors,Ballybofey . Family time on the morning of the funeral.



Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey. Reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am funeral Mass followed by burial in local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Bluestack Foundation Centre, Donegal Town.



Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey



The death has occurred of Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey. Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.



Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar



The death has occurred of Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal from her residence on Thursday at 11:30am for funeral mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.



Mary Ellen (May) Doherty née Harley, Letterkenny, Trentagh and Kilmacrennan