DEATH NOTICES
Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 6th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles
-Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey
- Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar
- Mary Ellen (May) Doherty née Harley, Letterkenny,
Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles
The death has occurred of Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles
At Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey. Reposing at his late residence.
Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for
Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey
The death has occurred of Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey. Remains
Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20am for requiem Mass at
Interment
Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar
The death has occurred of Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar.
Reposing at her late residence. Removal from her residence on Thursday at
Mary Ellen (May) Doherty née Harley,
The death has taken place of Mary Ellen (May) Doherty, née Harley, 15 Clachan Mór, Windy Hall, Letterkenny, Trentagh and formerly Doherty’s Shop, Kilmacrennan. May’s remains are reposing at her late residence 15
Funeral from there on Thursday, December 7th going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for requiem mass at
Burial
Family flowers
Family time on the morning of the
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on