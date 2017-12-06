Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 6th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles

-Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey

- Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar

- Mary Ellen (May) Doherty née Harley, Letterkenny, Trentagh and Kilmacrennan.

Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Hugh Harley, Edrim Glebe, Mountcharles

At Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey. Reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Bluestack Foundation Centre, Donegal Town.

Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey. Remains reposing at his at his late residence. Rosary at 10pm this evening, Wednesday, December 6th.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal from her residence on Thursday at 11:30am for funeral mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Mary Ellen (May) Doherty née Harley, Letterkenny,Trentagh and Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Mary Ellen (May) Doherty, née Harley, 15 Clachan Mór, Windy Hall, Letterkenny, Trentagh and formerly Doherty’s Shop, Kilmacrennan. May’s remains are reposing at her late residence 15 Chlachan Mór.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 7th going to St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan for requiem mass at 11am .

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in leiu if desired to Hillcrest House Residents' Comfort Fund care of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

