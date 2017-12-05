Weather warning issued for strong winds in Donegal

A wind warning has been issued for Donegal for Thursday.

An Atlantic storm heading for the north coast of Scotland is expected to bring strong winds to the west coast of the country.

Me Éireann issued the status yellow wind warning today for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

The UK Met Office has named the storm Caroline. Severe winds will affect parts of Scotland, but it will generate strong and blustery winds over Ireland also.

Northwest winds of 55 to 65 are expected to gust 100 to 110 km/h with strongest winds in coastal areas and over high ground.

The storm comes ahead of very cold weather which is expected to hit the north west towards the end of the week.

Thursday night is to bring hail and snow showers, with accumulations of snow possible and lowest temperatures of minus 2 to plus 2 degrees with frost and icy patches on untreated surfaces

Friday will also be cold with scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow and temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. There will be widespread frost and icy patches on Friday night as temperatures fall to between minus 2 and plus 3 degrees.