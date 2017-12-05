NEWS
Weather warning issued for strong winds in Donegal
Snow on the way too
Met Éireann issues weather warning.
A wind warning has been issued for Donegal for Thursday.
An Atlantic storm heading for the north coast of Scotland is expected to bring strong winds to the west coast of the country.
The UK Met Office has named the storm Caroline. Severe winds will affect parts of Scotland, but it will generate strong and blustery winds over Ireland also.
Northwest winds of 55 to 65 are expected to
The storm comes ahead of very cold weather which is expected to hit the
Thursday night is to bring hail and snow showers, with accumulations of snow possible and lowest temperatures of minus 2 to plus 2 degrees with frost and icy patches on untreated surfaces
Friday will also be cold with scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow and temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. There will be widespread frost and icy patches on Friday night as temperatures fall to between minus 2 and plus 3 degrees.
