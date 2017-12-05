Man pleads guilty to causing deaths of two Donegal women by dangerous driving

A Ballybofey man has pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of two young women in Co Donegal, at Letterkenny Circuit Court.

24-year-old Dermot Dowd, Donegal Road, Ballybofey pleaded guilty to causing the death of 19-year-old Kiara Baird and mother-of-three Maria Wallace (38) at Glenfin Road, Ballybofey on September 31 last year, by dangerous driving.

The defendant was remanded in custody to the next sitting of the circuit court in January.