Weather in Donegal - Tuesday, December 5th

Mainly cloudy today with patchy rain and drizzle, especially this morning. A few brighter spells will occur this afternoon. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees in freshening southwesterly winds.

Cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle tonight. More persistent rain will move onto the coast by morning and winds will increase fresh and gusty. Lows of 6 to 8 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mild, cloudy and blustery with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most frequent in the west with some heavy falls likely there in the evening. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.