Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, December 5th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey
- Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey
- Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe
- Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar
- Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran
Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey
The death has occurred of Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey
Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital
Remains
Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20am for requiem Mass at
Interment
Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey
The death has occurred of Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.
Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter, Bernie, O’ Donnell, Curraghamone,
Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, Dec 5th at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment
Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe
The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe
Remains
Viewing today Tuesday at
Funeral mass on Wednesday at
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.
Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar
The death has occurred of Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar.
Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny today, Tuesday at
Removal from her residence on Thursday at
Burial
Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran
The death has occurred peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Lahey of Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran.
Reposing at the residence of her sister Nora Dawson, 9 St Colm’s Terrace, Bundoran, from
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey, c/o John Mulreany Funeral Director or any family member.
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
