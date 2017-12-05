Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, December 5th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



-Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey



- Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey



- Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe



- Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar



- Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran

Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Jim Bonner, Cappry, Ballybofey

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital ,surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Katrina, Pamela, Roisín and Alan, devoted brother of Charlie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughters, son, brother, sons-in-law John and Anthony, grandchildren, Jamie, Katie and Patrick, nieces, nephews, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home today, Tuesday, from 6pm until rosary at 10pm and on Wednesday from 11am until rosary at 10pm .

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.



Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey



The death has occurred of Annie O’Donnell, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.



Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter, Bernie, O’ Donnell, Curraghamone,



Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, Dec 5th at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.



Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe



The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Mary Gallagher, Sheskinrone, Dungloe



Remains reposing in McGlynn Funeral Home.



Viewing today Tuesday at 2pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for 7pm where she will repose overnight.



Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium at a later date.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director, Dungloe.



Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar



The death has occurred of Brid McDevitt, Drimnafinagle, Kilcar.



Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny today, Tuesday at 2pm to arrive at her residence at 4pm .



Removal from her residence on Thursday at 11:30am for funeral mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.



Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.



Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran



The death has occurred peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Lahey of Lizzy Curran, East End, Bundoran.



Reposing at the residence of her sister Nora Dawson, 9 St Colm’s Terrace, Bundoran, from 10am today, Tuesday with removal at 6:30pm to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Mhic Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey, c/o John Mulreany Funeral Director or any family member.





If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.