Man charged with murder of Donegal woman

A man has been charged with the murder of a Donegal woman who died on a boating holiday in Fermanagh.

Convoy resident, Lu Na McKinney, 35, was in a hired cruiser at Devenish Island, County Fermanagh with her husband and their two young children in April when she died on April 13th this year.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with her murder, the PSNI have said. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

He will appear before Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

The boat the family was on was moored at Devenish Island, a popular visitor attraction near Enniskillen, when Mrs McKinney died.