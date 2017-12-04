Donegal gardaí and PSNI to launch annual cross-border drink-drive campaign

Gardaí in Donegal and the PSNI will launch their annual cross-border Christmas drink driving campaign tomorrow, Tuesday at 12 noon on the N13 at Bridgend and officers from the PSNI and An Garda Siochana will be in attendance.

The launch demonstrates continued cooperation between the Gardai and PSNI in the area of road safety and particularly in the enforcement of drink driving legislation on both sides of the border. The launch is co-ordinated by Garda Inspector Michael Harrison and PSNI Inspector John Miller on the N13 at the Bridgend border. The initiative will see both forces co-operating at unprecedented levels in relation to drink-driving operations.

Inspector Michael Harrison said: “If you find yourself asking the question; I wonder if I’m OK to drive? Or if you find yourself trying to calculate if you are under the drink drive limit, whether that’s after one drink, or the morning after a night out, just don’t take the risk.

"The consequences could be catastrophic. Motorists do not accidentally have a beer or a glass of wine, they make a conscious decision to do that. It only takes one drink to impair your decision making ability. The only right decision is to leave the car at home if you decide to drink.

"Drivers continue to selfishly ignore all the advice that has been offered in relation to drink driving. While the high profile series of Gardaí and PSNI operations will continue to target drink drivers day and night throughout the coming weeks, the sad reality is that more people will be caught drink driving during this campaign. We are appealing for everyone to support our campaign and stay safe on the roads."

Brian O’Donnell, Donegal County Council Road Safety Officer said, “Our message to motorists is – never, ever drink or drug drive, because the consequences for you and others could be life changing. Christmas is a time when we get the opportunity to visit and go out with family and friends, who you do not see as often as you would like throughout the year.

"Nights out are a big part of the season but do not risk getting into a car if you have consumed alcohol or taken drugs. One second, one stupid decision and it can change yours and everyone’s lives around you forever. It is vitally important to stress the importance of; if you drink, don’t drive and if you drive, don’t drink – it’s that simple”.