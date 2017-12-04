Donegal woman’s appearance on Winning Streak ‘sent as a gift from her late husband’

A Donegal woman who scooped prizes to the value of €27,000 on the National Lottery Winning Streak gameshow on RTE ONE last Saturday said her appearance on the programme was down to her late husband, Seamus.

Emily Lynch, from Lifford, revealed that her house was full of relatives and close friends who had attended her late husband’s anniversary Mass when her name was pulled out of the drum to appear on the show.

Emily said her good luck was sent as a gift from Seamus, who passed away two years ago, and came at the end of what has been a “tough couple of years”.

She said “the whole house went bananas” and there was “uproar” when her name was called out and there was a great night of celebrations.

Emily had no shortage of support on the show on Saturday as she has nine siblings – five brothers and five sisters - who all travelled to RTE. Also accompanying her were her children Michael, Seamus and Lisa and grandchildren Daisy, Travis, Millie, Cara and Junior. Her mother, Frances who is 87 years old, was delighted to be in the audience for the show after being a fan of the show for many years.

Emily scooped a holiday to Venice, Italy worth €3,000 and bagged herself a tidy €24,000 - plenty of spending money for her travels. With her winnings, Emily wants to do some home improvements and said some will go towards helping out her son Seamus, who will marry his partner Sheena next April.

The winning ticket was bought from Statoil, Letterkenny Road, Lifford.