Border Brexit deal on hold following DUP objections

A Brexit deal between the EU and Britain is still on hold after a day of intense negotiations.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said at a press conference with British prime minister Theresa May this afternoon that the deal couldn't be closed out today because of objections by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

“We stand ready to resume the negotiations”, he said, adding “I have to say we are narrowing our positions”.

Ireland and Britain had earlier agreed the outline of a deal on the Border, but the DUP voiced strong objections to this. The details of the deal agreed remain unclear.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney, the Irish Times reports, said he suspected the Border in the future will “look much like what it looks today” and will be “largely invisible”, with no barrier to trade.