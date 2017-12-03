Will there be need for a vote for Donegal GAA chairman? Mick McGrath could be elected unopposed

The countdown is on for the 2017 Donegal GAA Convention, which takes place in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey this coming Friday night.

In the lead up to Convention, all the spotlight has been on the position of chairman. Outgoing Sean Dunnion is stepping down after completing his five-year term - the maximum allowed by rule.

After much speculation and posturing behind the scenes it could well be that there will be election at all for the top post with Mick McGrath the strong favourite to take the post.

The intention of all those nominated for the top job is not totally clear although it does seem that there will be the usual withdrawal of names. Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan did leave her name in the race for a week, but last week decided against running, after being re-elected as secretary of St. Naul’s for another year.

By the end of last week, three of the seven nominated had intimated that they were staying in the race. Mick McGrath was first out a couple of weeks ago saying he was definitely going for the position. McGrath was pipped by Sean Dunnion for the position five years ago.

The other two nominees who had intimated that they were staying in the race were current vice-chairman, Frankie Doherty, and former secretary, Aodh Mairtin Ó Fearraigh.

With reports that Doherty has intimated that he will not be going forward, it leaves just two. It is believed that Ó Fearraigh and McGrath would not oppose each other, which suggests that McGrath remains the favourite to take the position.

Elsewhere on Friday night, there are only a few possible votes. Former treasurer Grace Boyle is nominated to oppose current officer, Cieran Kelly but it is not known if she will contest the post.

It is likely that Brendan Kelly of Convoy will allow his name stay in the race for Asst. Treasurer or for Ulster Council, while Oisin Cannon of Letterkenny Gaels is nominated along with outgoing Conor McDermott of Convoy for the position of Coaching Officer.

NOMINATIONS

Cathaoirleach (Chairman): Aodh M. Ó Fearraigh, Frankie Doherty, Mick McGrath , Mary Coughlan, Niall Erskine, Grace Boyle, Cieran Kelly. _

Leas Chathaoirleach ( Vice Chairman): Frankie Doherty, Ed Byrne

Runai (Secretary): Aideen Gillen

Rúnaí Cunta (Ass. Secretary): Declan Martin

Cisteoir (Treasurer): Cieran Kelly, Grace Boyle

Leas Chisteoir (Ass. Treasurer): Paddy Tinney, Brendan Kelly

Oifigeach Caidrimh Phoiblí (P.R.O. ): Ed Byrne

Oifigeach Forbartha (Development Officer): David Mc Loone,

Oifigeach Gaeilge agus Cultúir: Fergus Mac Aoidh

Oifigeach Oiliúna (Coaching Officer): Conor Mc Dermott, Oisín Cannon

Ionadaí ar Ard Chomhairle CLG (Central Council Representative): Seamus Ó Domhnaill

Ionadaí ar Comhairle Uladh(2) (Ulster Council representatives): P.J. Mc Gowan, Liam McElhinney, David Kelch, Brendan Kelly

Teachtaí go Comhdháil Bhliantúil Chomhairle Uladh (Delegates to Ulster Convention) (3): Edward Molloy, Brendan Kelly, Mickey Mc Mahon, David Mc Loone, Seamus Ó Domhnaill, Ed Byrne, Philip Mc Glynn, Conor Mc Dermott,

Teachtaí go Comhdháil Bhliantúil C.L.G (Delegates to National Congress) (1): Sean Dunnion, Ed Byrne,