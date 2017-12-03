Sinn Féin select Doherty and MacLochlainn to contest general election

Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Deputy Pearse Doherty and Sinn Féin Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn have been officially named as the party’s candidates to contest the next general election for the constituency of Donegal. The convention concluded a short time ago.

The pair were officially endorsed tonight at the party’s Selection Convention which took place before a packed room of Sinn Féin members and supporters at Letterkenny’s Mount Errigal Hotel.

The event also featured an address from guest speaker and Sinn Féin Leader in the north, Michelle O’Neill.