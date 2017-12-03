Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, December 3rd
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart.
- Derek Edgar Brook, Drumavish, Crossroads
Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Cullen, Upper Carrigart.
Reposing at the residence of her daughter Suzanne at Upper Carrigart.
Funeral from there on Monday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at
Interment
Family time
Derek Edgar Brook, Drumavish, Crossroads
The death has taken place at St Helier’s Hospital London, of Derek Edgar Brook, Park Hill, Carshalton Beeches, Surrey, England.
Beloved husband of Bridie, (nee Patton, formerly Ballinacor,
Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, seven grandchildren, extended family circle and friends
Remains
Funeral leaving from there on Monday at 1.30 pm for requiem Mass in St.Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at
Interment
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
