Donegal's only First World War Victoria Cross to go on display

Donegal's only WWI Victoria Cross will be on display in the Donegal County Museum for one afternoon this week.

Donegal County Museum in partnership with the Inniskilling Museum and the Irish Defence Forces, are displaying for the first time in County Donegal, the Victoria Cross awarded to Pte James Duffy for “most conspicuous bravery” during World War I.

He is the only Donegal winner of a Victoria Cross in WWI.

A plaque was unveiled last month in Letterkenny to commemorate James Duffy.

He was born in Crolly in 1889 and moved to Letterkenny as a child. He was awarded the VC for his actions as a stretcher bearer during service in Palestine while serving with the 6th Battalion Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers.

While taking part in a British infantry offensive on Jerusalem in December 1917 he saved two wounded men by carrying them over his shoulder while under enemy fire. Another stretcher bearer lost his life in the incident which occurred at Kereina Peak.

The museum will also exhibit the medals awarded to Captain Henry Gallaugher DSO. The medals are on loan from the Inniskilling Museum.