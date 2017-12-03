Donegal lad Bobby Gallagher (9) makes a huge impression on the Late Late Toy Show

Surrounded by a sea of colour depicting the magic underworld of the oceans a young Donegal lad proved a huge hit on the Late, Late Toy Show which was watched by an estimated audience of 1.7 million viewers.



Young Bobby Gallagher proved that maybe he could outdo his uncle the well known car dealer when it comes to selling Toyota’s! A lover of cars young Bobby was mesmerised when one of his favourite all-time cars, a De Lorean was driven into the studio and whisked him off.



Bobby is a son of Leonie and Declan Gallagher of Gallagher’s Bakery and with his soft Donegal accent and quirky sense of humour he proved that not only would he be well able to sell cars, he would be fit to sell ice to the eskimos.



Revolutionary from Donegal Town also starred in the show when the joined a host of future stars performing a medley of popular seasonal songs. The group, Aoife Breslin, Ellen McGroary and Siofra Mauerhofer entertained the large crowd on the Diamond when they returned home on Saturday afternoon.