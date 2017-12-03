Noel Cunningham named Donegal Person of the Year by London Association

There was a great air of excitement in London last night when Daniel O'Donnell announced that Noel Cunningham was this year's recipient of the prestigious Donegal Association in London's Donegal Person of the Year.

A delighted Noel told the packed ballroom, "I am overwhelmed. This will give me a louder voice in everything that I do for Donegal. I am particularly delighted that it was yourself (Daniel O'Donnell) and Tony McFadden were here to present it.

Noel is manager of Harvey's Point Hotel. a presenter on TV3 and is involved in charity work that he carries out not only in Donegal but throughout the country.

His announcement as winner of the accolade was warmly welcomed by all present, among them members of the Donegal All Ireland winning squad from 1992 who were there as special guests on the 25th anniversary of their memorable victory.