Donegal County Council eventually passes budget for 2018
Donegal County Council has passed its budget for 2018 after a marathon day of discussions.
Councillors passed the budget by 17 votes to 15 late on Friday night following a proposal by Sinn Féin.
The budget will see a 5 percent increase in commercial rates but the Sin Féin proposal means the top 10% of
The agreement means cuts from services will now be avoided.
The meeting saw several adjournments as
The meeting had been adjourned from November 20th when representatives of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Labour said they did not support the 5
