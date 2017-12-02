Donegal County Council eventually passes budget for 2018

Donegal County Council has passed its budget for 2018 after a marathon day of discussions.

Councillors passed the budget by 17 votes to 15 late on Friday night following a proposal by Sinn Féin.

The budget will see a 5 percent increase in commercial rates but the Sin Féin proposal means the top 10% of rate payers pay an extra 5%, while the rest will pay the same rate due to a small business grant.

The agreement means cuts from services will now be avoided.

The meeting saw several adjournments as councillors negotiated outside the chamber in a bid to pass a budget for Sunday's deadline.