Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, December 1st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Derek Edgar Brook, Drumavish, Crossroads

- Maude Robinson, Tourlette , Burt

-Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford, Donegal

Derek Edgar Brook, Drumavish, Crossroads

The death has taken place at St Helier’s Hospital London,of Derek Edgar Brook, Park Hill, Carshalton Beeches, Surrey, England.

Beloved husband of Bridie, (nee Patton, formerly Ballinacor, Crossroads,Killygordon ) ,and much-loved father of Lorraine, Jeremy, Derek, and Andrew.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, seven grandchildren, extended family circle and friends

Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On His Soul.

Remains reposing at the home of his niece and her husband, Patricia and Austin McGovern, Drumavish, Crossroads, Killygordon, on Sunday from 3 pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday at 1.30 pm for requiem Mass in St.Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Maude Robinson, Tourlette , Burt

The death has taken place at St Eunan's Nursing Home, Woodlands, of Mrs Maude Robinson, formerly of Tourlette , Burt.

Reposing at her son, Percy Robinson's residence, Swilly Park, Ramelton from 10am to 11pm today, Friday 1st December. Funeral from there tomorrow, Saturday 2nd December, at 10am for service in Burt Presbyterian Church at 11am and burial afterwards in the family plot.

Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has occurred of Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road.

Reposing at her home from 6pm this Thursday evening, 30th November. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 2nd December, at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Milford followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.

