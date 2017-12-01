News
Meeting adjourned for third time as council inches towards budget agreement
The Council offices in Lifford.
Donegal County Council has adjourned it’s budget meeting for the third time today.
The meeting, which was to start at noon, has been adjourned without any business being done until
Adjourning the meeting just before
He adjourned the meeting for discussion of a number of “proposals which are on the table”.
The meeting had been adjourned from November 20th when representatives of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Labour said they did not support the 5
The proposed 5
The council has a statutory obligation to pass a budget within 14 days of the original meeting which means a solution must be found by Sunday.
