Meeting adjourned for third time as council inches towards budget agreement

Donegal County Council has adjourned it’s budget meeting for the third time today.

The meeting, which was to start at noon, has been adjourned without any business being done until 6pm .

Adjourning the meeting just before 4pm , Cathaoirleach Gerry McMonagle said progress has been made in discussions.

He adjourned the meeting for discussion of a number of “proposals which are on the table”.

The meeting had been adjourned from November 20th when representatives of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Labour said they did not support the 5 per cent increase in commercial rates that the council executive proposed in the €148.8 million draft revenue budget for 2018.

The proposed 5 per cent increase in commercial rates would raise €1.7 million in the balanced budget.

The council has a statutory obligation to pass a budget within 14 days of the original meeting which means a solution must be found by Sunday.