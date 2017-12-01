Budget meeting adjourned again

The meeting to pass Donegal County Council’s budget for 2018 has been adjourned for a second time today.

Cathaoirleach Gerry McMonagle has adjourned the meeting until 4pm .

The Sinn Féin councillor has invited the chief whips of the parties and all independents to further discussions.

The meeting, the second attempt to pass a budget, was to start at midday.

It was opened and adjourned at 12.12 pm until 2.30pm.

The meeting had been adjourned from November 20th when representatives of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Labour said they did not support the 5 per cent increase in commercial rates that the council executive proposed in the €148.8 million draft revenue budget for 2018.

The proposed 5 per cent increase in commercial rates would raise €1.7 million in the balanced budget.

The council has a statutory obligation to pass a budget within 14 days of the original meeting which means a solution must be found by Sunday.