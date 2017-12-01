Donegal County Council budget meeting adjourned

Today’s county council budget meeting has been adjourned for over two hours.

The meeting, the second attempt to pass a budget, was to start at midday.

Cathaoirleach Gerry McGonagle opened and adjourned the meeting at 12.12 pm until 2.30pm.

The meeting had been adjourned from November 20th when representatives of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Labour said they did not support the 5 per cent increase in commercial rates that the council executive proposed in the €148.8 million draft revenue budget for 2018.

The proposed 5 per cent increase in commercial rates would raise €1.7 million in the balanced budget.

Councillors are holding behind closed door meetings between the different groupings and with council officials in an attempt to find a solution to the impasse.

The council has a statutory obligation to pass a budget within 14 days of the original meeting which means a solution must be found by Sunday.