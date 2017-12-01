Donegal weather - Friday, December 1st

Cold this morning with patchy frost and ice clearing. Largely dry at first with bright or sunny spells and a few isolated light showers but thickening cloud will bring some patchy light rain during the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will be low and some parts will remain dry. Afternoon highs will range from 5 to 9 Celsius in light, locally moderate, west to north westerly breezes. Mildest in west and northwest of the province.

Mostly cloudy tonight with further patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle. Again many parts will remain dry but there will be some mist and hill fog in places also. Not as cold as recent nights with lows of 2 to 6 Celsius in mostly light west to northwest breezes, which will be moderate at times near windward coasts.