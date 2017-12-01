Deaths in Donegal - Friday, December 1st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford, Donegal

The death has occurred of Teresa Devine, 6 Cúlglas, Kilmacrennan Road.

Reposing at her home from 6pm this Thursday evening, 30th November. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 2nd December, at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Milford followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.

Michael Dunleavy, Selacis , Letterbarrow

The death has occurred of Michael Dunleavy, Selacis , Letterbarrow.

Resposing at his home today from 10am to 11pm with removal tomorrow, Friday afternoon, for 1pm Funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to the Alzheimers Society care of any family member or John McGowan Funeral Director. House private on Friday please. A shuttle bus will operate from 12 noon today to Cathal Campbell’s house to the wake house.

