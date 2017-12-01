Man arrested over death of Donegal woman

The PSNI have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the death of a Donegal woman earlier this year.

Luna McKinney died on a boating holiday with her family at Devenish Island, Fermanagh on April 13th this year.

An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland are appealing for information in connection with the ongoing investigation

PSNI Detective Inspector David McGrory said: "Police have carried out a review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Luna McKinney, at Devenish Island, Fermanagh on Thursday 13 April 2017 and as a result have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody at Omagh where he is helping police with their enquiries . I would like to appeal to any witnesses to come forward and also anyone who had contact with Luna McKinney, who lived in Convoy, County Donegal, in the months preceding her death.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 ext 40681, confidential Crime Stoppers number on 0800 555 111 or Gardaí at Letterkenny on 00 353 (0)74-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111