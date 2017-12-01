News
Man arrested over death of Donegal woman
The PSNI have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the death of a Donegal woman earlier this year.
Luna McKinney died on a boating holiday with her family at Devenish Island, Fermanagh on April 13th this year.
PSNI Detective Inspector David McGrory said: "Police have carried out a review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Luna McKinney, at Devenish Island, Fermanagh on Thursday 13 April 2017 and as a result have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody at Omagh where he is helping police with their
Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 ext 40681, confidential Crime Stoppers number on 0800 555 111 or Gardaí at Letterkenny on 00 353 (0)74-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on