More good news on roads front for Donegal with N14 announcement

There is more good news for Donegal on the road infrastructure front with the announcement that land purchases are to begin in east Donegal for the new Lifford to Letterkenny N14 road.

The new road is to link with phase one of the new A5 in the north, which will when completed will cut the journey time between Dublin and most of Donegal.

The announcement that work is to begin on the A5 from Derry to Aughnacloy was made earlier in the week.

Today confirmation has come from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) that work will begin in the New Year on a new €2M road at a notorious accident blackspot at Cappry.

Fine Gael councillor Martin Harley welcomed the news. He was speaking after a meeting with TII as part of a council delegation in Dublin today.

“I am delighted to confirm the news that Transport Infrastructure Ireland has agreed to give the go-ahead for work to begin for the purchase of lands in east Donegal which will connect to the new A5,” said Cllr Harley.

“TII has now instructed the national roads office in Donegal to begin the work on compulsory purchase orders so that work on our side of the border can begin to link to the first phase of the A5. I want to thank TII for this major step forward today on what is a crucial link for Donegal.

“I also want to welcome confirmation today that the Cappry road works will begin early in the New Year. As part of the overall scheme pavement strengthening works will also take place from Lidl up to the new road above the Roadhouse Bar at Woodlawn, Dooish.

“This is a total investment of up to two million euro. This is great for this area as it has been a black spot for accidents and fatal crashes down the years and I want to acknowledge the work of local campaign groups who have campaigned for this work for some time.”

Minister Joe McHugh also welcomed the news.

“I am very pleased that TII is moving forward with these important works,” said Minister McHugh.

“The CPO works on the new N14 is a significant development and will get the land ready for development so it can link to the new A5 which was announced earlier this week.

“The Cappry funding is very significant too for local people in that area. I officially opened the new stretch of the N15 earlier this year and fixing the Cappry road is the next step in that development.”

“It is important that this stretch of road is upgraded to run onto the newly improved section.

“This is the latest road improvement funded by this Government and approved by TII and is particularly important in this case.”