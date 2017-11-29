Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 29th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
-Patsy Barr, Taobh Na Cille, Moville, Donegal
- Margaret Doherty, 35 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny
- Victor Henry Brooke Dowse, Ballyboes, Falcarragh, Donegal / Dublin
- John Mc Loone, Mill Road, Glenties
- Mary Gorman, Calhame, Annagry
- Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny
- Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot
- Ron Cunningham, Coopers Road, Milford
- Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare and Creeslough
Patsy Barr, Taobh Na Cille, Moville
The death has taken place of Patsy Barr, Taobh Na Cille, Moville. Formerly of Cooley, Moville. Reposing at Collin's Funeral Home, Culdaff. Visiting time this Wednesday evening from
Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday, at
Margaret Doherty, 35 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny
The death has taken
Her remains will repose at her late residence from
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu
Victor Henry Brooke Dowse, Ballyboes,
The death has occurred of Victor Henry Brooke Dowse, Ballyboes,
Late of Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin, Trinity College, Dublin, Sedbergh School, Cumbria, England and Ballyboes, Co. Donegal. Son of the late Rev. Canon Richard and Marjorie Dowse and brother of the late Dr. Peter R. C. Dowse. Sadly missed by his nieces Siobhan Carrigg and Caitriona Dowse and his nephew Richard Dowse. Also by his grand nephews,
Burial immediately
John Mc Loone, Mill Road, Glenties
The
His remains will repose at his residence at Mill Road, Glenties. Removal from there on Thursday
Mary Gorman, Calhame, Annagry
The death has occurred of Mary Gorman, Calhame, Annagry, Donegal
Wake Tuesday 28th, from 12 noon. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am for
Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny.
Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Tuesday 28th November at
Funeral from there on Thursday, 30th November at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for11am requiem mass with interment
Family time please from
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Little Angels School, Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny or Medical Ward 3, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.
Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot
The death has occurred of Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral from there on Thursday 30th November at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mura’s Church, Fahan at
Family time please from 12 midnight until
Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare and Creeslough
The death has occurred of Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace,
Reposing at his home on Wednesday from
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on