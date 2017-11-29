Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 29th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Patsy Barr, Taobh Na Cille, Moville, Donegal

- Margaret Doherty, 35 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Victor Henry Brooke Dowse, Ballyboes, Falcarragh, Donegal / Dublin

- John Mc Loone, Mill Road, Glenties

- Mary Gorman, Calhame, Annagry

- Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny

- Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot

- Ron Cunningham, Coopers Road, Milford

- Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare and Creeslough

Patsy Barr, Taobh Na Cille, Moville

The death has taken place of Patsy Barr, Taobh Na Cille, Moville. Formerly of Cooley, Moville. Reposing at Collin's Funeral Home, Culdaff. Visiting time this Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 5.30pm to St. Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae to arrive at 6pm.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Doherty, 35 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Margaret Doherty, 35 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny, Donegal.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 11am tomorrow, Thursday, November 30th. Funeral Mass at St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am on Saturday, December 2nd, with burial afterwards to the family plot at New Leck Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Relay for Life, Donegal, care of Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Director, Letterkenny or any family member.

Victor Henry Brooke Dowse, Ballyboes, Falcarragh and Dublin

The death has occurred of Victor Henry Brooke Dowse, Ballyboes, Falcarragh and Dublin.

Late of Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin, Trinity College, Dublin, Sedbergh School, Cumbria, England and Ballyboes, Co. Donegal. Son of the late Rev. Canon Richard and Marjorie Dowse and brother of the late Dr. Peter R. C. Dowse. Sadly missed by his nieces Siobhan Carrigg and Caitriona Dowse and his nephew Richard Dowse. Also by his grand nephews, grand nieces , Des Carrigg and especially by his wonderful friends David and Dianne Gibson, also his extended family and friends. Funeral Service on Thursday 30th November at 12 noon at Raymunterdoney Church, Falcarragh, Co. Donegal.

Burial immediately afterwards in Clondehorkey, Dunfanaghy. A memorial service will be held at St. Audeon’s Church, Dublin at a later date. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Letterkenny Dialysis Unit.

John Mc Loone, Mill Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of John Mc Loone, Mill Road, Glenties and formerly Glasgow. Beloved husband of Isobella Mc Loone (nee Greene), father of John, Marjorie, Brendan.

His remains will repose at his residence at Mill Road, Glenties. Removal from there on Thursday morning at 11.30am going to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery. Family time from 11pm until

Mary Gorman, Calhame, Annagry

The death has occurred of Mary Gorman, Calhame, Annagry, Donegal

Wake Tuesday 28th, from 12 noon. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Rosary both nights at 9pm . Donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Tuesday 28th November at 4pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, 30th November at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for11am requiem mass with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Little Angels School, Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny or Medical Ward 3, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot

The death has occurred of Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday 30th November at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mura’s Church, Fahan at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 12 midnight until 10am .

Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare and Creeslough

The death has occurred of Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare and Creeslough.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm . Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11am funeral mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice. Donation box at the Church.

