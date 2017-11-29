Pat the Cope Gallagher confirms approval of over €2m in  Sports Capital grants

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher Leas Cheann Comhairle has confirmed that the 2017 Sports Capital grants have been approved by the Minister for Transport and Sports. In total 71 different organisations within County Donegal, for various clubs and different organisations the Sports Capital grants announced today by the Department of Transport and Sports is extremely welcome news and will be of great benefit to their respective communities. While welcoming the grant announcements today and the very many communities which have been awarded funding throughout the county, I am aware there are many other communities which are disappointed that did not receive funding from this round of funding from sports capital. The grants today will be of huge benefit for the voluntary groups, clubs and community organisations which have been approved funding today.

Pat the Cope added I wish to compliment the organisations which were successful in securing the funding for their organisation and wider communities. Application such as these approved today , involve a great deal of work and effort on the part of the organisations and their voluntary members. Funding approved for sporting and recreational groups is money well invested and reaps great dividends for our communities concluded Pat the Cope.

SEE BELOW FOR FULL LIST