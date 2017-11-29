DONEGAL CHAIRMAN LATEST: Mary Coughlan withdraws from race for Donegal chair

Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan has withdrawn from the race to become the next chairman of Donegal GAA.

The St. Naul’s secretary contacted the Donegal Democrat saying she had contacted the St. Michael’s club (who had nominated her for the position) to make her intentions clear.

“I want to thank the St Michael’s club for the nomination but I have decided that I want to stay another year as secretary of St. Naul’s.

“We have had a great year with the club this year and I’m hoping that we can build on it next year,” said Coughlan.

She also said that she would be contacting the Co. Secretary, Aideen Gillen, to formally withdraw her name and she wished all the candidates who remain in contention all the best.