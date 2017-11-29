Weather in Donegal - Wednesday, November 29th

Today will be old and bright today with some sunshine and occasional showers. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Winds will be mostly moderate north-westerly and fresh and gusty at times in the north. There will be a few isolated sleet and snow showers mainly on high ground

Tonight will be cold. Lowest temperatures of Minus 1 to 3 degrees with frost forming and ice on untreated surfaces.

There will be some showers, mainly in the north, with a few isolated sleet or snow showers. Winds will be mostly moderate north-westerly

Tomorrow will be cold with some bright or sunny spells and occasional showers. There will be a few isolated sleet or snow showers. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees, in mostly moderate occasionally fresh and gusty north-westerly winds.