Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, November 29th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Victor Henry Brooke Dowse, Ballyboes, Falcarragh, Donegal / Dublin

The death has occurred of Victor Henry Brooke Dowse, Ballyboes, Falcarragh, Donegal / Dublin.

Late of Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin, Trinity College, Dublin, Sedbergh School, Cumbria, England and Ballyboes, Co. Donegal. Son of the late Rev. Canon Richard and Marjorie Dowse and brother of the late Dr. Peter R. C. Dowse. Sadly missed by his nieces Siobhan Carrigg and Caitriona Dowse and his nephew Richard Dowse. Also by his grand nephews, grand nieces , Des Carrigg and especially by his wonderful friends David and Dianne Gibson, also his extended family and friends. Funeral Service on Thursday 30th November at 12 noon at Raymunterdoney Church, Falcarragh, Co. Donegal.

Burial immediately afterwards in Clondehorkey Dunfanaghy. A memorial service will be held at St. Audeon’s Church, Dublin at a later date. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Letterkenny Dialysis Unit.

John Mc Loone, Mill Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of John Mc Loone, Mill Road, Glenties and formerly Glasgow. Beloved husband of Isobella Mc Loone (nee Greene), father of John, Marjorie, Brendan.

His remains will repose at his residence at Mill Road, Glenties. Removal from there on Thursday morning at 11.30am going to St. Connell's Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery. Family time from 11pm until

Mary Gorman, Calhame, Annagry

The death has occurred of Mary Gorman, Calhame, Annagry, Donegal

Wake today, Tuesday 28th, from 12 noon. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Rosary both nights at 9pm . Donations in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Margaret McGinley, Ballinaman, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Margaret Mc Ginley, a retired nurse, late of, Ballinaman, Cloghan.

Her remains will repose at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey from 7pm until 10pm on Monday, November 27th, and again on Tuesday Novermber 28th from 3pm until removal at 5.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 29th at 11am , with interment afterwards in Glenfin cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, c/o any family member.

The House is private please at the request of the deceased.

Anne McFadden, née McBride, Glasgow formerly of Brinalack

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Anne Mc Fadden, née Mc Bride formerly of Brinalack, Gweedore.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Leaving there,Tuesday 28th, November going to Church of Christ the King, Carmunnock Road for 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Wednesday 29th November at 10am with burial afterwards in St Conval’s Cemetery, Barrhead.

All enquiries to Anderson McGuire Funeral Directors, Glasgow.

Harry Mc Kinney, Cockhill Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Harry Mc Kinney, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, 29th November at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am . House private on the morning of the funeral.

Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny.

Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Tuesday 28th November at 4pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, 30th November at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for11am requiem mass with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Little Angels School, Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny or Medical Ward 3, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Annie Maguire, The Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Annie Maguire, The Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Annie’s remains will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday, 28th November from 10am to 10pm , funeral from there on Wednesday, 29th November at 10.30am to go to The Church of Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for requiem mass at 11am , burial immediately afterwards at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Drumkeen.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Patients comfort fund, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.

Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot

The death has occurred of Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday 30th November at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mura’s Church, Fahan at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 12 midnight until 10am .

Ron Cunningham, Coopers Road, Milford

The death has taken place of Ron Cunningham, Coopers Road, Milford.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm Monday, 27th November.

Funeral service on Wednesday 29th November at 2pm in St Paul’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwardsin Milford Presbyterian Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice care of Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare and Creeslough

The death has occurred of Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare and Creeslough.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm . Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11am funeral mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice. Donation box at the Church.

