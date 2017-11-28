News
BREAKING: Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald set to resign as Democrat readers say no to election
An Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald has been under increasing pressure over the last 24 hours.
It is being widely reported in the last hour that Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald is set to resign.
The crisis over her handling of the Garda Maurice McCabe issue has seen the country brought to the brink of a pre-Christmas general election.
A cabinet meeting got underway at
Meanwhile, an online poll the Donegal Democrat conducted shows that 56
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on