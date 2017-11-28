News

BREAKING: Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald set to resign as Democrat readers say no to election

An Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald has been under increasing pressure over the last 24 hours.

It is being widely reported in the last hour that Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald is set to resign.

The crisis over her handling of the Garda Maurice McCabe issue has seen the country brought to the brink of a pre-Christmas general election.

A cabinet meeting got underway at 10am this morning with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar having previously given his full support to the Tánaiste.

Meanwhile, an online poll the Donegal Democrat conducted shows that 56 per cent of readers who responded don't want an election.