Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, November 28th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Margaret McGinley, Ballinaman, Cloghan
- Anne McFadden, née McBride, Glasgow formerly of Brinalack
- Harry Mc Kinney, Cockhill Road, Buncrana
- Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny
- Annie Maguire, The Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny
- Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot
- Ron Cunningham, Coopers Road, Milford
- Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace,
Margaret McGinley, Ballinaman, Cloghan
The death has occurred of Margaret Mc Ginley, a retired nurse, late of, Ballinaman, Cloghan.
Her remains will repose at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey from
Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 29th at
The House is private please at the request of the deceased.
Anne McFadden, née McBride, Glasgow formerly of Brinalack
The death has taken place in Glasgow of Anne Mc Fadden, née Mc Bride formerly of Brinalack, Gweedore.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Leaving there tomorrow, Tuesday 28th November going to Church of Christ the King, Carmunnock Road for 7.30pm to repose overnight.
Funeral mass on Wednesday 29th November at
All enquiries to Anderson McGuire Funeral Directors, Glasgow.
Harry Mc Kinney, Cockhill Road, Buncrana
The death has taken place of Harry Mc Kinney, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.
His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, 29th November at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial
Family time please from
Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Eamon Ponsonby, Dromore, Letterkenny.
Removal from The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Tuesday 28th November at
Funeral from there on Thursday, 30th November at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for
Family time please from
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Little Angels School, Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny or Medical Ward 3, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.
Annie Maguire, The Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Annie Maguire, The Cottages, Ballyraine, Letterkenny.
Annie’s remains will be reposing at her late residence on Tuesday, 28th November from
Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Patients comfort fund, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.
Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot
The death has occurred of Bernie Doherty, Gortnaksea, Burnfoot.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral from there on Thursday 30th November at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mura’s Church, Fahan at
Family time please from 12 midnight until
Ron Cunningham, Coopers Road, Milford
The death has taken place of Ron Cunningham, Coopers Road, Milford.
Remains
Funeral service on Wednesday 29th November at
Family time from
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice care of Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.
Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare and Creeslough
The death has occurred of Denis McGee, Bishophill, Ballymore Eustace,
Reposing at his home on Wednesday from
