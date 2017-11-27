Weather in Donegal - Monday, November 27th

Today will be cold, bright and blustery with some heavy showers. There's a risk of hail and thunder too.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, and feeling colder in mostly fresh and gusty west to northwest winds, strong to gale force and gusty at times in western and northern coastal parts.

Tonight will be cold with clear spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy; with a risk of some turning wintry over higher ground.

Lowest temperatures tonight of 0 to 5 degrees; with the highest values near the north and west coast, but with winds decreasing light to moderate elsewhere; allowing frost and icy patches to form.

Tomorrow will be a bright, crisp, cold day with plenty of sunshine. There'll be some scattered heavy showers around too though, especially in northern and western parts of the province, with the risk of hail and thunder and a risk of some wintry ones over higher ground.