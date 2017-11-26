Donegal Town lights switch on forced indoors due to heavy rain

For the first time in recent memory the huge outdoor Christmas switch on of the Christmas lights had to be cancelled as a result of torrential rain just prior to the actual switch on.

However, the Christmas spirit was not dampened as Santa arrived on schedule and made the decision to join Mayor Pauric Kennedy in the Abbey Hotel and perform the ceremony indoors.

Mary McGettigan told the Democrat, “It is disappointing but we consulted our health and safety officers and they confirmed that it was just too dangerous. Hundreds of people have travelled to be with us today and in true Donegal form they braved out the rain.”

Earlier in the afternoon huge crowds attended A Taste of Christmas” in the Abbey Hotel where the official switch on took place at 7.00 pm.