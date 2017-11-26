Charity the big winner at 'Dancing with the Local Stars' in Donegal town

Carole and Gregory take to the air in Dancing with the Stars. (Matt Britton)

More than 800 guests gathered in the ballroom of the Abbey Hotel last night for superb entertainment where local charities were definitely the main beneficiaries.

Shona Tinney of Show-Case Events came up with the concept of "Dancing With Your Local Stars" which brought together many well known members of the community to dance the night away for their chosen charities.

A total 13 local couples took to the floor and put on a superb show for the delighted audience which benefitted deserving causes like Cycle Against Suicide, Pieta House, Solace Cancer Care to name but a few.

After a lot of voting and deliberation, the very popular David Graham and Karen O’Hara were deemed the winners in what was a very entertaining night.

Afterwards David told the Democrat, “Obviously we are delighted but tonight really is all about the charities and it was great to see people being so generous. As we all know Christmas is just around the corner and this will prove a welcome boost to many.”

Deirdre McGlone of Harvey's Point Hoteland her dancing partner Eamonn Gillespie of the Central Hotel, Donegal Town. (Matt Britton)