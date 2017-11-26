Water refunds cheques in the post for Donegal customers ahead of the busy festive season

The people of Donegal will be delighted to hear that Irish Water cheques may be popping through their letterboxes ahead of the expensive festive season.

Irish Water last week began issuing refunds to customers.

Almost one million households are due to receive a cheque which are due to arrive before Christmas.

The Sunday Independent reports that Irish Water has confirmed that it has begun to send out the charges and that 90 per cent will be received before the end of December.

An Post has said that it has the capacity to deliver 998,000 cheques without delay, according to the report.

The refunds process began last Monday and escalated to 45,000 cheques per day being processed by Thursday.