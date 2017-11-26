Decrease in the number of people speaking Irish in Donegal

There has been a decrease in the number of people speaking Irish, new figures show.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has published details on the education and skills of the Irish population along with information on the Irish language.



Of those aged three and over in Donegal, 56,738 people stated that they could speak Irish, a decrease on the 58,998 who stated they could do so in 2011.



They comprised 37.1% of the county’s population, compared with 38.4% in 2011. Nationally, 39.8% of those aged 3 and over indicated that they could speak Irish.



The 7,931 people who spoke Irish daily outside of the education system was 1,178 fewer than in 201, a decrease of 12.9%.

They comprised 5.2% of the population aged 3 and over, compared with 1.7% at national level.