Donegal student receives Intel Women in Technology award

This week at a special ceremony held in Dublin Intel Ireland unveiled its 2017 Women in Technology scholars as well as the recipients of its Women in Technology award.

Among the 2017 Intel Women in Technology award recipients was Lisa Moore Letterkenny IT.

This is the sixth year of the Women in Technology program for Intel in Leixlip where the initiative was introduced following the success of the same program which has been supported by Intel in Shannon since 2006.

The scholarship program aims to encourage a new generation of high-achieving women to take up the challenge of a career in science and technology. The program forms part of a wider focus by Intel on empowering girls and women by fostering educational opportunities and encouraging women to participate, prosper, and lead in the global economy.

Intel has worked closely over the past number of months with both local schools and a number of universities and institutes of technology to share details of the initiative and encourage applications from women embarking on third level education and were delighted with the record number of applications received to the program this year.

Intel in Leixlip this year awarded a total of 9 new scholarships bringing the total number of scholars to 48 with a total investment since 2012 of €350,000.