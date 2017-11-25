Why were these Donegal students happily playing with Lego at school this week?

Earlier this week pupils at Scoil an Linbh Iosa, Donegal town were busy playing with the popular Lego and all with the blessing of their teachers.

Lego is recognised as a naturally engaging educational tool for primary school students and, when introduced into the learning environment, provides active, engaged and hands-on solutions which ignite children's natural desire to explore and discover.

The children at Scoil an Linbh Iosa in Killymard enjoying their experience of learning by being imaginative with their Lego bricks. INDD 231117 Bricks 2 MVB



Donegal man JP McGonigle operates the “Bricks4Kids” company and supplies all the necessary lesson plans and LEG O materials and welcomes the opportunities to work with schools in the county.

The in-school workshops are one hour duration and can be customised to suit all school's specific requirements. All students get the opportunity to build motorised models using the Bricks4Kidz kits and lesson plans.

Jp said, “After school classes and even parties can be arranged - these have been designed to balance education and play - it's a fun but very educational experience and there has been a great reaction from the schools."

Judging by the reaction in this school, I'd guess that Lego may be back on the list this year.

Rosarie McKelvey along with cousins Eoin and Anna Reid in Scoil an Linbh Iosa. INDD 231117 Bricks 4 MVB