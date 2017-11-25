Today's weather in Donegal

It will be another cold and windy day with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in fresh west to northwest winds, according to Met Éireann.

Showers will retreat to coastal regions tonight and it will become mainly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures between 0 and +3 degrees with just a slight frost. Westerly winds will be moderate.

Tomorrow cloud will increase from the west followed by outbreaks of rain later in the afternoon. The rain will turn persistent and heavy for a time in the evening. Temperatures will gradually rise to 8 or 9 degrees by evening. Winds will be light at first but it will become breezy later with fresh to strong southwest winds.