Political veteran David Alcorn retires from public life after four decades

One of Donegal’s longest serving public representatives stepped out of public office at the weekend after a career that has lasted since 1970.

Former Donegal County Councillor, David Alcorn, from Burtonport officially retired from his position on the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta after serving on it since 1994.

Mr Alcorn started his life in public service when he was elected to Donegal County Council for the first time in 1970 and retired from it in 2014.

He remained active in public and community life since then and remained on the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta until last weekend when he retired from the public body.

"Great Honour"

Looking back at his long public service career, David said it was a great honour to serve on the board of Údarás and he enjoyed meeting people all over the country in that time.

“I just finished up being a public representative just last weekend with Údarás and also the council before that. I was there (Údarás na Gaeltachta) for nearly 24 years. I was the longest serving board member of the current board but not the longest in its history. I was elected three times starting in 1994. In 2012 it changed to nominated boards. At that time I put my name forward through the County Council as a representative for that and I succeeded in that which brought me up to another five years,” he explained.

He says he will miss public life as he had spent so much time in it. However, he will remain active as a community representative for project he is involved with including the local community centre, which will celebrate 25 in operation next year, as well as the Burtonport railway walks.

“I really enjoyed travelling for the work. I went from Dingle to Fanad and Glencolmcille meeting voluntary group, community groups and co-ops and I would always prided myself as a peoples person. I always got on very well with the board. I also feel that it important that members of boards travel.

"Great organisation"

“A lot of people will tell you ‘you can do that on the laptop’ but when you visit them, you get around all the different projects and businesses that Údarás na Gaeltachta are involved in. Údarás na Gaeltachta are a great organisation and I feel they are always very open and have great officials,” he added.

Great welcomes

He said he enjoyed all the great welcomes he received when he visited areas and it is something he will miss. He also thanked the local media for their help during his career.

“I always appreciate the great welcomes I got to all the places I visited. I also always enjoyed a great relationship with all the local media in Donegal and I hope I was always available to people,” he stated.