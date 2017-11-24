Extra €2.5M for Donegal Local Improvement Schemes announced by Deputy Joe McHugh

Donegal TD Joe McHugh has announced tonight that the county is to get €2.5M in extra funding for local improvement schemes.

The funding from Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring is one third of the extra national allocation which fixes roadways and lanes in rural areas not covered by the local authority. It follows lobbying of the Minister by cabinet colleague McHugh in recent weeks.

The Fine Gael Government representative had already secured €884,000 of an overall national budget of €10M in September.

Government Chief Whip McHugh said: “I am delighted to announce that an extra €2.5M in funding has now been secured for Local Improvement Schemes here in Donegal.

“The Government hasn’t been in a position to adequately fund the LIS scheme for the last number of years, but we made a commitment in the Programme for a Partnership Government that we would reinstate the scheme and we did that in September.

“The scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and will be delivered through Donegal County Council.

“I want to pay tribute to the Council who have helped to make this all possible. Staff have committed to doing the work before the end of the year and that has allowed us to release this extra funding from next Monday," he said.

Fine Gael Councillors Martin Harley, Bernard McGuinness, Jimmy Kavanagh and Terence Slowey welcomed the news of additional funding.