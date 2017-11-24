Most third-level graduates in Donegal are female

Over 60 percent of third-level graduates in Donegal are female, the latest results from the 2016 census show.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has published details on the education and skills of the Irish population along with information on the Irish language.

The figures show that among those aged 15 and over and who had completed their education, the average age of completion was 18.9 years, an increase of 0.8 years on 2011. The average completion age at national level was 19.9 years.

In Donegal, 21,333 people (21.9%) indicated that they had completed their education at primary level or had no formal education, while 17,594 (18.1%) did so at lower secondary level and 25,889 (26.6%) did so at upper secondary level. The respective percentages in 2011 were 26.1%, 19.3% and 26.1%.

Of those aged 15 and over in the county in April 2016, some 32,552 (33.4%) had a third-level qualification. Females accounted for 60.8% of all graduates, with males comprising 39.2%. Among females, 13,514 (27.3%) had a third-level degree compared with 11,710 in 2011. Among males, 8,731 18.2%) had a third-level degree compared with 7,580 in 2011. The number of people with a doctorate (Ph.D.) increased by 108 (29.5%) to 474.

Of those aged three and over in Donegal, 56,738 people stated that they could speak Irish,

a decrease on the 58,998 who stated they could do so in 2011.

They comprised 37.1% of the county’s population, compared with 38.4% in 2011. Nationally, 39.8% of those aged 3 and over indicated that they could speak Irish.

The 7,931 people who spoke Irish daily outside of the education system was 1,178 fewer than in 201, a decrease of 12.9%.

They comprised 5.2% of the population aged three and over, compared with 1.7% at national level.