Daniel O'Donnell joins guests at Celebrity Tea Party for Dungloe Band

Dungloe Band held a very successful Celebrity Tea Party on Wednesday night last in St Crona’s National School Dungloe as part of their fund raising campaign for their trip to New York for St Patrick’s Day 2018.

The band were joined by non other than their very own Daniel O’Donnell. Pat Nora Gallagher who acted as MC for the night welcomed everyone, read apologies from Majella O’Donnell and others before Fr Aodhan Cannon got proceedings on the way saying 'Grace' before the kettles started whistling.

A packed house was treated to some tasty bites and goodies - cakes, buns, pavlova, trifles to name but a few. MC Pat Nora while recalling memories of the Band from the first band in 1972 through the years, mentioned those from the original committee and past committees and said it was great that Dungloe would be represented on 5th Avenue on St Patrick’s Day 2018.

The committee and members of the band consider it a great honour to be have been invited by the Donegal Association to take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York and they will also travel to Bayonne on Sunday 18th March to participate in their St Patrick’s Day celebrations. They will be joined in New York by former band members and locals who are now exiled in the Big Apple. While each member is funding their own trip many other expenses raise their head for such an adventure with some new instruments, transferring instruments to and from New York, uniforms and coach travel on either side of the globe being top of the list.

Dungloe Band performed a few tunes before the celebrity guest Daniel took to the stage accompanied by P.J. Sweeney and Brendan Gavigan. Daniel entertained with songs and told a few jokes while the guests took part in some jiving and waltzing.

M.C. Pat Nora then conducted the Hampers draw which the band were selling lines for over the last few weeks.

Prize winners on the night were:

1st Prize Drinks Hamper sponsored by Bayview – Seamus Rodgers, Dungloe; 2nd Prize Food Hamper sponsored by Supervalu – Pat Nora Gallagher, Dungloe; 3rd Prize Ladies Beauty Hamper sponsored by Doherty’s Travel – Maria Wallace, Dungloe; 4th Prize Mens Beauty Hamper sponsored by Doherty’s Travel – Cora McHugh, Dungloe.

Committee member Yvonne Gillespie presented Daniel with a token of appreciation from the Band and a bouquet of flowers for Majella.

Frances Boyle, Chairperson of the Band, also a member of the first band, thanked all who helped make the night such a success and said “we in the band enjoy our outings and always make an effort to appear wherever we are invited”. She said the friendships made last through the years. She said a few places remain for anyone wishing to accompany the Band, anyone interested should contact a committee member.

Again she had a special mention for the sponsors, also Michael O’Donnell, Principal St Crona’s National School and Eimear Doherty for their help, Pat Nora for a great job as MC and of course Celebrity Guest Daniel O’Donnell – Frances said how lucky are we to have him as one of our own, a great ambassador for our area and Donegal as a whole.

Pat invited Daniel back on stage for one last song and it was fitting that the night ended with a rendition of Mary from Dungloe where Daniel was joined on stage by 1983 winner of the Mary from Dungloe Maire McCole and Dungloe Mary of 1980, Nuala McGettigan.

The band would like to thank all those who contributed to the success of the Tea Party, to Michael O’Donnell and staff of St Crona’s National School, the hamper sponsors, Ionad an Machaire, Ionad Teampall, The Cope, Gallagher’s Bakery, Pat the Cope Gallagher, all who baked and helped on the night especially non band members, to all who attended and supported us, Pat Nora our very capable MC, P.J. Sweeney & Brendan Gavigan for the Music and a very special heartfelt thank you to Daniel O’Donnell who gave of his time and made the night extra special for the band and all those present. 8 * As of Friday, (Nov 24th), the amount collected at the Tea Party (not including the hamper lines) was €2270. Committee and members are extremely grateful to the community for their continued support. The band will represent our town and County with pride in New York in March 2018.