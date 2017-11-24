Scattered wintry showers, staying cold

Met Éireann are forecasting that it will be cold today with sunshine. Lots of wintry showers this morning. Temperatures will reach 4 or 5 degrees at best this afternoon.

Frost will return tonight with scattered wintry showers. Lowest temperatures between +1 and -1 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Tomorrow there will be a mix of sunny spells and a few wintry showers. Feeling very chilly in the breeze. Highest temperatures of 5 or 6 degrees in fresh west to northwest winds.