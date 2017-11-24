TODAY'S WEATHER
Scattered wintry showers, staying cold
Early morning frost with wintry showers across the day.
Met Éireann are forecasting that it will be cold today with sunshine. Lots of wintry showers this morning. Temperatures will reach 4 or 5 degrees at best this afternoon.
Frost will return tonight with scattered wintry showers. Lowest temperatures between +1 and -1 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.
Tomorrow there will be a mix of sunny spells and a few wintry showers. Feeling very chilly in the breeze. Highest temperatures of 5 or 6 degrees in fresh west to northwest winds.
