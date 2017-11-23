Expect ice on untreated roads tonight in Donegal

Met Éireann say we can expect ice on untreated roads tonight as temperatures range from Zero to minus 2.

It will be very cold, dry in most areas. There will be some showers in the north and west, with some sleet and snow showers, mainly on high ground.

Lowest temperature of Zero to minus 2 degrees with frost forming, and ice on untreated surfaces. Winds will be light westerly inland.

Tomorrow, Friday , the frost will clear and it will be cold with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heavy at times with hail and a risk of thunder, and some sleet and snow showers. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Light to moderate westerly winds will veer west to north-west and will be fresh to strong and gusty at times in the north-west.