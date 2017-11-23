Errigal puts on its winter coat with first snow showing on famous Donegal peak

These photographs were taken yesterday, Wednesday, November 22nd at about 2pm showing the summit of Errigal with the first falls of snow evident.

Thanks to Iain Miller who sent us these lovely images. Iain, in an email told us: "This is the first snow to land this winter. The snow started at approx. the 650m contour and was very light, fluffy and dry. It was below freezing on Errigal's summit all day yesterday."

Here is a free guide to Donegal's winter mountains http://uniqueascent.ie/winter_climbing.