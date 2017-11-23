“This is not a victory” say family of Donegal boy awarded €15m

The parents of a four-year-old Donegal boy who was awarded €15m after he was catastrophically injured during his birth at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin say the award “is not a victory” but gives them a sense of relief.

On Tuesday the High Court approved a €15 million settlement for Eoin McCallig from Dunkineely who was catastrophically injured during his birth at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

Tomorrow, Friday, Eoin will celebrate his fifth birthday.

Anthony, told the Democrat the family would have a “quiet family day” at their home at Five Points, Dunkineely: “We’ll do the things all families do, it has been a tough time for all of us and we will look after Eoin to the best of our ability and the settlement will allow us do things for him that will be a huge benefit to him, but in the main we feel relieved.”

The court was told Eoin was a very bright boy who will be five years old on Friday. But he cannot walk or talk and can communicate only with his eyes and expressions.

Anthony said the money they received “was not a magic bullet” but would help in Eoin’s care: “We are hoping he will get an automated wheelchair that he can control with his head and we know he loves swimming so we may be able to do something there to get him in the water where he feels ‘free’.” He said Eoin was a “really bright boy” and is doing well at Niall Mór NS in Killybegs. “He’s very, very smart. I’ll put it to you like this, he could be in your house and a year later if he came back, he would know where the biscuits are!”