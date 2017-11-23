Don't miss the Donegal Democrat's first ever Almanac - out now

The Donegal Democrat's first ever Almanac publication is available in shops right across the county and beyond.

Our inaugural Almanac has a great mix of short stories, poetry, profiles and loads of history features.

As the saying goes, a photo is worth a thousand words and what better way to remember the year than via our photos from 2017.

We feature short stories and poetry from several local writers. There are special pages from the archives of the Donegal Democrat; historical features on 1916, Ballyshannon Town Clock and much more; as well as obituaries from the past year.

Sport is so important here in Donegal and we pay homage to the wonderful success of the 1992 All-Ireland winning team with a special feature, while we also offer special features on some of our many sporting personalities, not least Michael Murphy, Seamus Coleman and Jason Quigley.

2017 was a hectic year for us in terms of publications, we have three distinct specials - YesterYears, The History Makers and now our Almanac.

Our YesterYears book of photos was a huge success and we are delighted to reproduce some of those photos in the Almanac. One of the first features you will come across if you read from the front is our section on local weddings. Special thanks to all who contributed.

The Alamanac is available in newsagents throughout the county and would make a lovely Christmas gift as there's lots to look at and read in this bumper 96 page publication.