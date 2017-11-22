LYIT host Open Day on Friday

With the CAO recently opening up applications for the next academic year many students will still be considering their options as to where they should go for their third level education. One thing that helps students and parents decide is open days held by various colleges and ITs throught the country. One such open day takes place here in Donegal at the LYIT in Letterkenny. The event is open to all people considering the IT as the way forward in their education and takes place this Friday (22nd November 2017) from 9:30am - 3:15pm.

Various degree courses within nine subject areas will be on show with Computing, Science, Nursing & Health Studies, Business Studies, Law & Humanities, Design & Creative Media, Civil Engineering & Construction, Electronic & Mechanical Engineering as well as Hospitality, Tourism & Creative Arts all being presented throughout the day.

The open day will also allow visitors to speak to current students and various lecturers about the IT and also to explore the various facilities available.

The open day however is not just limited to talks and lectures as there are also campus tours throughout the day, giving you the chance to explore the entire facility, providing a greater idea of your potential future surroundings. These tours are available at three different times, these being 10:00am, 12:00pm and 1:30pm. The tours shouldn’t impact the amount of time you have to visit lecturers, speak to current students and explore the facilities for yourself as the tours only lasts approximately 20 minutes.

For those entering their first year of third level education, application to the CAO is a must with applications being accepted now until 1st May 2018 with the option to change your mind available up until 5:15pm on 1st July 2018. However it is best get your application sorted ASAP to avoid any unnecessary additional charge as on 20th January 2018 at 5:15pm the application fee will rise from €30 to €45.

The open day is a fantastic opportunity for potential students to get a feel for college life whether you end up at LYIT or not and also allows students to really get a grasp of what their preferred pathway will entail and whether or not it is right for them.

All in all an open day is something that is of great benefit to those hoping to become first year students next year especially for those who are perhaps unsure of the path that they want to take.